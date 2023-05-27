Q: After upgrading to Windows 10, or after renewing my Norton account, the J: drive became disconnected. I suspect the Norton app as my computer only allows backups to the cloud, which take about 16 hours to complete. I want to get the J: drive back, so I can back up to an external hard drive, which is not so time-consuming.

— Clarke Brant, Normandy Park

A: The cloud isn’t a practical way to back up large files even if you have a relatively fast internet connection. Most gigabit internet connections offer gigabit speeds only for downloads. Uploads are generally around 40 megabits per second, which means backing up, say, 20 gigabytes of files may take overnight.

So, I use OneDrive to automatically back up my documents to the cloud as I make changes. But for the large video files, I back them up to an external drive. And then I store the external drive in a waterproof and fireproof box.

As for Norton software, I doubt that it is the cause of your J: drive disappearing. If that J: drive is an external USB drive, the first thing I’d try is plugging it into a different USB port, and not into a USB hub. If that doesn’t solve the problem, narrow it down by trying the drive on a different computer. If the drive doesn’t show up on the other computer, chances are that it’s the drive that has gone south.

If the problem with the drive is restricted to one computer, and if using a different USB port doesn’t get it connected, more troubleshooting using Windows disk management tools is called for. You’ll find detailed steps for doing so online.

Q: I have an HP computer running Windows 10. About three weeks ago my system started making a beeping sound at exactly 11:57 p.m. each night. It starts as a slow intermittent beep and ends up as a steady sound ending at exactly 11:58 p.m. I can’t tell what is making the sound, but it is not coming through my speakers. Do you know what caused this, and how I can stop it?

–James Lowndes, Renton

A: When your computer beeps, it is trying to tell you something. The problem is that computers’ beeping language hasn’t been standardized. What a beep or series of beeps means on one computer may mean something entirely different on another computer running a different BIOS — basic input/output system.

To muddy the waters further, some computers don’t even indicate the source of the BIOS used in the computer.

Fortunately, there are tools available for determining the BIOS your computer is running and, once you know that, you can track down beep code guides for the major BIOS chips. You’ll find links to all those options online.

Q: I was wondering if there’s a way to have external hard drives plugged into my PC and not have to unplug everything every time the PC updates? Also, can I turn off updates occasionally, so I don’t have to do this laborious chore so often?

–Thomas McNamara

A: Microsoft has confirmed that there was a problem with the update to Windows 10, version 1903, when external drives are attached. But I’ve not been able to find any such problem on more recent updates. So, one solution would be to update to a more recent version, preferably Windows 11, if your computer meets the system requirements.

In the meantime, yes, you can suspend updates, although the exact steps to do so depend on the version of Windows you’re using.

If you’re running Windows 10, click on the Start button and then the gear icon. When the Settings utility opens click on “Update & Security.” That will take you to a screen where you can suspect updates for seven days. If you want to suspend updates for a longer period, click on “Advanced Options,” then scroll down to “Pause Updates” and pick a date from the drop-down menu. The longest pause available is 35 days.

You can also turn off updates permanently, but I don’t recommend doing that because it will leave your computer vulnerable.