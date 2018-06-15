Shares of the tax-management software maker were up $13.80 to $37.80 at midday Friday in New York.

The stock of Seattle-based Avalara was up 57 percent at midday on its first day of trading Friday.

Shares of the tax-management software maker were up $13.80 to $37.80 at 12:38 p.m. in New York. Avalara stock was priced at $24 Thursday, raising $180 million through the initial public offering of 7.5 million shares.

The IPO price was above the expected range of $21 to $23, which had been boosted from a previous range of $19 to $21, Bloomberg News reported.

Avalara provides cloud-based services that enable e-commerce companies to navigate the thousands of separate local and national taxing jurisdictions in the U.S. and elsewhere. The company has had an aggressive acquisition strategy, buying at least 15 companies since it was founded in 2004.

Shares of the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AVLR.