In the early months of the pandemic, engineers from Google, Apple and a handful of other tech companies got together to build a system to notify people if they’d come in contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governments around the globe had been clamoring for the two companies, which control the operating systems of the world’s smartphones, to make it easier to use phones to track the spread of the deadly virus. The tech giants managed to build and launch the “exposure notification” framework in months, a previously unheard-of level of collaboration for the rivals.

It was a “land speed record for software development,” said Myoung Cha, who worked on the project as Apple’s head of strategic health initiatives. He left Apple and became president and chief strategic officer at San Francisco-based health-care startup Carbon Health in June.

But nearly two years later, as the omicron variant sweeps across the United States, adoption of the system is still far behind what its creators and proponents envisioned.

More than 20 states don’t use it at all, including large states like Florida and Texas that have reported millions of cases and tens of thousands of deaths. Even in states where millions have activated the notifications, only a fraction of people who test positive for the virus report it to the Apple and Google system. California’s system, for example, has been activated on more than 15 million devices, but only about 3% of the nearly 3.9 million cases reported since launch were logged in the system.

The highly anticipated tool has failed to live up to its promise of slowing the virus′s spread, just as a burdened public health system is in sore need of new techniques. Traditional contact-tracing systems, requiring human workers to individually call potentially infected people, have been overwhelmed. People who test positive with at-home tests still can’t upload their results to the system in most of the states that use it.

Cha and others spent months holding hundreds of meetings with officials from both state and federal governments, on top of efforts to get other countries around the world to use the system, too. When the delta variant of the virus began to increase hospitalizations and deaths during the summer, the White House mounted a massive push to get more people vaccinated, enlisting celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and spending millions on advertisements to encourage vaccination. But there was little focus on testing or contact tracing, let alone the role technology could play in improving those processes.

“We built the Exposure Notifications System to help public health authorities during this historic pandemic in a privacy-preserving way. We’re proud to collaborate with public health authorities and provide a resource — which many millions of people around the world have used — that has helped protect public health,” Google spokesperson Nicolas Lopez and Apple spokesperson Semonti Stephens said in a joint statement.

Early in the pandemic, public health officials put most of the attention on social distancing and masking. In 2021, as vaccines became more available, public messaging shifted toward encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The apps are “not really talked about as part of the mitigation strategy,” said Kameka Dempsey, a co-chair of the Covid-19 Technology Task Force, a group of prominent technologists and venture capitalists working on efforts to combat the virus.

This slow adoption has also led to a chicken-and-the-egg situation, where poor data on the apps’ efficacy makes it difficult for states to justify spending limited resources on them.

Karen L. Howard, the director of science and technology assessment at the Government Accountability Office, said that she believes more states would have adopted the apps if there was more evidence that they were augmenting contact tracing efforts. But so far, the data is “murky.”

“We don’t have the data to say whether or not they’re effective or could be effective,” said Howard, who co-authored a September study on the benefits and challenges of the apps.

The GAO found there was little data to evaluate the effectiveness of the apps in helping people to know when to quarantine or otherwise limit outbreaks of the virus. The study found there were technical limitations to using phones to accurately measure if someone came in contact with an infected person, and that many people had major privacy and security concerns about opting into the system.

“Because there was no good news story coming out of states that were using them, the states that were a little slower to move along or had concerns about costs or adoption rates didn’t ever get that reason to jump on the bandwagon and deploy them,” Howard said.

Other states took active steps to prevent phone data from playing a role in contact tracing. Kansas passed the Covid-19 Contact Tracing Privacy Act, which stated contact tracing may not use any information collected through cellphone tracking.

There is mounting evidence, however, that the apps do work when large numbers of people use them. A February 2021 study from researchers at Oxford University said an exposure notification app for people in England and Wales had likely prevented 600,000 coronavirus cases. Their research also showed a 2.3% reduction in cases for every 1% increase in the number of app users.

Lingering concerns about the apps’ impact on privacy could also be limiting adoption. Apple and Google already collect reams of data on their users to help feed their advertising businesses. Both companies insisted from the beginning the exposure notification system was anonymous, and outside experts have vetted it. But the idea of mixing personal health data with Big Tech still makes many people nervous.

Howard said the systems might be more effective in the United States if there was a federal privacy law that would make more people comfortable that their data would only be used to track the spread of the virus, and not be misused for other purposes.

Howard said in her discussions with state authorities, there was hesitancy about partnering with tech giants, given recent media coverage of large Silicon Valley companies mishandling users’ data.

“Because we didn’t have that national response, tech companies stood up and filled the gap,” Howard said. “But that also allows Apple and Google to set the policy. So instead of the policy being driven at a national level, it’s being driven by the tech companies. That’s a question that we in the United States need to ask ourselves, is that where the policy should be driven?”