Call of Duty is one of the most successful franchises of the video gaming world.

Its latest game released in November, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 became the fastest selling Call of Duty game, earning $1 billion in sales within the first 10 days of its release date.

The franchise is owned by Activision Blizzard, which approved a $69 billion buying bid from Xbox-maker Microsoft in April. Microsoft already owns other gaming studios such as Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax Media.

The deal has spurred regulatory concerns. Last week, the acquisition took a blow as the Federal Trade Commission voted to file a suit to block the deal, claiming it violated antitrust regulation. Both Redmond-based Microsoft and Activision said they will defend their case in court. The acquisition has been undergoing scrutiny in the United Kingdom and European Union.

Call of Duty is at the center of this controversial acquisition. PlayStation-maker Sony had previously criticized the deal, voicing concerns that Microsoft would make Call of Duty and other blockbuster games available only on Xbox. Microsoft countered the claims, arguing it would not make financial sense to shut out users on competing devices.

Microsoft publicly said it made a 10-year offer to Sony, including a subscription feature. Earlier this month, it also agreed to make the game available on Nintendo for 10 years.

If you’re a Call of Duty player on any platform, what are your gaming habits? As the hugely successful franchise finds itself in the center of a legal battle, do you expect your habits will change if the game is no longer available on your existing platform?