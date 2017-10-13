Patrick Marshall answers your personal-technology questions each week.

Q: I have a Toshiba Satellite P855. I have tried everything to get Cortana off my laptop. It keeps popping up after about every one to three clicks of my mouse. I have spent countless hours with different tech supports, including Toshiba, to try to resolve this issue. They say it is a Microsoft problem and Microsoft says it’s a Toshiba issue. I like the laptop, but hate Cortana and will never buy another Toshiba. Any suggestions?

— Brian Feldman

A: I feel your pain. I, too, dislike the way Cortana keeps popping up and interrupting my flow. But I wouldn’t put the hex on Toshiba. As best I can tell, that company really doesn’t have anything to do with the issue.

Turning off Cortana is relatively easy. Just launch Cortana, then summon the Cortana menu by clicking the menu icon at the top of the window. Next, click on setting and toggle all the offerings to “Off.”

But, as you note, getting rid of Cortana entirely is another matter and requires several steps. The best guide I’ve found is here: http://st.news/pcworld-cortana

Q: I bought a Surface Pro computer last March, attracted by its high screen resolution. On a cruise in the Baltic last August I downloaded Google Earth to display my Garmin GPS tracks as I have done previously, but when I try to open it I get the message “Google Earth is unable to contact the login server,” although the internet is working for other programs.

I have searched the web for answers and the closest I got was a string on the Microsoft community page indicating that Google Earth won’t work on the ARM processor that the Surface uses. Can you verify this and provide a fix?

— Mike Marsh

A: Hmmm. I’m a little puzzled by your problem. Yes, Google Earth doesn’t run on the ARM processor, which is a sort of stripped-down processor. But the only Surface Pro that uses an ARM processor is the now defunct Surface RT. You should be able to install and run Google Earth Pro on your Surface Pro. I run it on my Surface Book.

Since you’re getting a message about server connectivity, I figure your problem is more likely with either your anti-virus configuration, your router configuration or your firewall. I suggest turning off your anti-virus and firewall temporarily while you try to install Google Earth. If it doesn’t work, and if you’re using Wi-Fi, try connecting directly to your router with an Ethernet cable.

Q: I have a Dell computer running Windows 10 and Windows Defender anti-virus. For the past couple weeks I have this same threat come up and I remove it. It is: Trojan: Win321kovter. Allnk. I keep removing it only for it to come back. How do I get rid of it permanently?

— Sue Kramer

A: The nasty thing about the Win321kovter trojan virus is that variants of it are able to reinstall themselves when the computer is booted. Thoroughly removing the virus requires a relatively complex process that you’ll find detailed here: http://st.news/kovter-trojan. If you don’t feel up to the task, or simply don’t want to bother with it, I recommend calling in a technician.