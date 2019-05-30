Adaptive Biotechnologies, a 10-year-old Seattle company with a diagnostic product on the market and some therapies in the development pipeline, filed Thursday for an initial public offering of stock to raise up to $230 million.

“Our goal is to understand the adaptive immune system and translate it into new products with unprecedented scale, precision and speed,” the company says in its preliminary prospectus for the offering. It is targeting a variety of cancers, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases.

Among its projects is a venture with Microsoft that includes “leveraging Microsoft’s machine learning capabilities to create a map of the interaction between the immune system and disease” aimed at creating a diagnostic product to “enable early detection of many diseases from a single blood test.”

The company was co-founded by brothers Chad Robins, now CEO and chairman, and Dr. Harlan Robins, the chief scientific officer.

Adaptive reported revenues of $55.6 million last year, almost two-thirds of it from sequencing services, and a net loss of $46.3 million. Its accumulated deficit as of March was $314 million.

Thanks to a $300 million upfront payment in February following a deal struck with Genentech, Adaptive had $440 million in cash and equivalents as of March. The offering’s proceeds and its cash flows from operations should suffice to fund Adapative for the next 24 months, says the prospectus.

The estimated pricing and number of shares to be sold were not disclosed. The lead underwriters are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch.