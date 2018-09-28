Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: A recent column addressed a reader’s question about linking computers to printers. A few months ago I bought a scanner and tried to set it up with my computer. The instructions seemed simple enough, which I followed. I failed and failed. My son said the scanner was probably a lemon and I gave up.

The other day I tried again. This time I did even better and was able to download all the scanner updates and new driver from the internet as the process instructed. When connected to my computer, the scanner even turned on! But no scanning occurred. I could see nothing happening on my computer. Frustrating!

After an online discussion yielded nothing, the rep recommended I call tech support. I phoned tech support for Epson (not bad reaching them; no long wait). The tech gal led me through all the steps that I had completed, we verified that I had downloaded all the updates, and she helped verify I had downloaded the latest drivers. One last step she asked if I had done: restart my computer. As a novice I always forget to reboot. The tech-support gal patiently waited online with me for several minutes while my computer restarted. And then when I opened the Epson icon, BINGO everything was there — the scan of a photo had been completed by the scanner and was now visible in the Epson scanner screen on my computer.

Was this an error of the instructions, not directing me to restart my computer after all the new programs and downloads were installed? Is reboot always a good last resort or always required?

— Carol Simpson

A: Sounds like an error in their instructions. It is not uncommon for a reboot to be required after installing a device. But no, it’s not always required. It depends on the software and hardware that is being installed.

That said, if I’m experiencing a problem I can’t track down, the first thing I try is rebooting.

And your experience reminds me of a recent near-disaster I encountered. I was on the road and trying to use my cellphone as a modem. It wouldn’t connect and Windows suggested a procedure that, when I followed it, wiped out all of my network adapter drivers and required me to reinstall all Windows updates. Of course, without any network adapter drivers there was no way for me to reinstall Windows updates. Fortunately, I had configured my Windows 10 computer to automatically record restore points. I was able to very easily return my computer to its configuration of two days prior with all drivers installed and properly configured. I say “fortunately” because for some reason beyond my comprehension this is not the default setting for Windows 10.

Since installing new devices can potentially lead to trouble I strongly recommend activating the Windows restore feature. To do so, launch the Control Panel and then the Recovery utility. Next, click on Configure System Restore and, in the dialogue that pops open, click on the Configure button. Finally, select “Turn on system protection.”

Restore points are generated when you install a new program, driver or Windows update, or when you manually command that a new restore point be set.

Q: When I receive an email from Gmail which contains a link and I click on the link in Windows 7, Windows 7 will not jump to the link.

When I receive an email from Gmail which contains a link and I click on the link in my iPhone Gmail app, my iPhone jumps to the link.

What do I need to change in Windows 7 to enable Windows 7 to follow an email link?

— Richard Beckenbaugh

A: I’m figuring that you need to set the default email program for Windows. To do so, open the Windows Control Panel and click on Programs. Next, select Default Programs and then click on “Set your Default Programs.” Scroll down the list until you find an entry for email. Finally, specify whatever email client you use and then click on OK.

You’ll also want to check the settings in whatever browser you’re using to make sure that the email client you use is specified as the default program for handling emails within the browser. In Firefox, for example, you’d go to the menu icon and then select Options. Scroll down until you see the Applications section and you’ll find an entry for email.