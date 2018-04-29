Since 2011, Bellevue-based T-Mobile has been the focus of acquisition deals involving both AT&T and Sprint.

T-Mobile US came into existence under its current name after German company Deutsche Telekom bought it in 2001. Previously, the company was called VoiceStream Wireless PCS, and was a part of Western Wireless. Deutsche Telekom has attempted several deals to sell T-Mobile.

March 2011: T-Mobile agrees to a deal to be bought by AT&T for $39 billion.

December 2011: AT&T ends its bid amid opposition from the Obama administration. The Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission both indicated opposition to the merger.

September 2012: T-Mobile names John Legere as its new CEO as the company struggles to hold on to subscribers and revenue declines.

May 2013: T-Mobile enters the U.S. public markets after buying MetroPCS, and rumors of a possible international deal are sparked.

June 2014: Sprint agrees to buy T-Mobile in a deal worth about $32 billion. Parent company Deutsche Telekom continues to indicate it wants to divest its T-Mobile investment.

August 2014: Sprint and parent SoftBank abandon their plan to buy T-Mobile amid opposition from federal regulators.

August 2015: T-Mobile surpasses Sprint to become the third-largest wireless carrier in the U.S.

February 2017: Speculation begins that Softbank might be willing to sell Sprint in a deal with T-Mobile. Federal regulations under the Trump Administration are expected to be more relaxed.

May 2017: SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom executives suggest they are open to deals involving Sprint and T-Mobile. A silent period during the last spectrum auction has ended, meaning the two companies are free to talk to each other.

November 2017: T-Mobile and Sprint jointly announce they have ended merger talks after they could not agree on terms.

Sunday: T-Mobile US and Sprint announce a roughly $26.8 billion merger.