Q: I have two Dell All-in-One PCs. The newer one is running Windows 10 and the older is running Windows 7 (used mostly for games and letters).

First, WordPad on the Windows 10 computer does not have spell check. I was told that it does, and if so, how do I get it to work?

Secondly, a few months ago, my Windows 7 computer reported that:

“Microsoft Word Starter 2010 cannot be opened. Try again or repair the production in ‘Control Panel.'” In Control Panel, I went to “Programs and Features,” then to “Microsoft Office Starter 2010-English.” It gave me a choice of “Uninstall” or “Change (Repair).”

I selected “Change.” It said repair “… was unsuccessful because an internet connection is required,” even though I had an internet connection.

Suggestions? I don’t want to lose all the letters that I have in Word Starter.

— Dick Virant, Bothell

A: Unfortunately, WordPad doesn’t have a spell checker. You’d need to upgrade to Microsoft Word. Alternatively, if you don’t want to spend any money you might try OpenOffice, a free office suite.

As for your having problems opening Word Starter, which is a preinstalled, ad-driven and very underpowered version of Microsoft Word, you’re not alone. There are a lot of online discussions about the problem — and no clear answers.

The best thing to try comes from a Microsoft tech: reinstalling Office Starter. To do so, go the Control Panel and launch “Programs and Features.” Find Office Starter in the list that opens and uninstall it. Next, go the Windows Start menu and click on it. Select “Use” and then “Open.” That should reinstall Office Starter.

Oh, and don’t worry about the documents you saved with Word Starter. Even if you uninstall Office Starter, those files won’t be deleted. You’ll find them in whatever folder you saved them.

Q: Is there any way to upgrade a desktop with Win 7 Ultimate in it to Win 10 AND keep all the programs and files?

I have tried using Win 10 Pro from a store-bought copy with a new license and with the MS Upgrade Media Creation Tool. After the updated program has downloaded, it attempts to install. About 30% into the install, a page appears that says that the update program cannot tell if the application is running on this computer and to try the entire update process again.

I have tried updating this computer using both methods perhaps 10 times, each with the same results.

— Jeff

A: The first thing to try is Microsoft’s Windows Update Troubleshooter. You’ll find that here: st.news/WindowsTroubleshooter.

Q: I think I accidentally created a second administrator account, and I want to get rid of it.

I tried to get rid of the “Administrator” user by being logged in as Rh1 (admin), clicking the “Administrator” user, then clicking “Remove.” It gave me a warning and I clicked “Yes” to do the remove. It did not work. Instead I got a pop-up with “The user Rh1-PC\Administrator could not be removed.”

— RH

A: The key issue is what account you logged into Windows with when you tried to delete the account. Make sure you log into Windows using the administrator account you want to keep. Then you should be able to delete that other administrator account by going to User Accounts in the Control Panel.

Select “Manage other account,” select the account you want to delete and then click on “Delete the account.” It should work this time!