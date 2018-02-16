Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: How can I block unwanted emails? I must have followed a link to a website because I have been getting unwanted political emails daily. What am I not doing?

— Robert Wainger, Redmond

A: Sadly, there’s no really effective way to block unwanted emails. Most internet service providers offer spam filters, as do most email clients. And you can tag the offending email to block future emails from that sender. But if that sender is like most spammers, they can get around that tactic very easily by using a different sender’s address.

The problem is so prevalent that many experts, including me, advise users not to click on “unsubscribe” buttons in emails unless you know the sender is legitimate because all you’ll likely be doing is confirming to the spammer that your address is “good” and you’ll receive even more spam.

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall

Are there steps you can take? Yes, but they have major drawbacks. Most email clients allow you to accept mail only from “whitelisted” senders, senders that you specifically put on the list. Problem is, of course, you won’t get a lot of legitimate emails that you want.

Another potential step is to turn up the spam filter on your client. But then you’re likely to have more legitimate emails sent to your junk mail folder so you’ll need to check it more often. That can get just as tedious as deleting spams from your inbox.

Finally, the most effective step is to get a new email address and be careful about who you give it out to. Of course, the drawback to this method is that you have to notify all the people who might be trying to reach you.

For my part, I have a “clean” email address that I use for communicating with family, friends and colleagues. It has yet to receive any spam after two years of operation. At the same time, I keep my old email address and scan it periodically to see if there’s an email I want amid the ocean of spam.

Q: I recently had to restore my desktop to factory settings. Before the restore, I synced a folder that I use daily to OneDrive in order to have access to it on a laptop and as a real-time backup.

I was unable to successfully copy the OneDrive folder back to my desktop library after the system restore, so I copied that folder to the desktop from an external hard drive backup that was done immediately before the restore. That version of the folder was not current with the OneDrive folder after the restore. Is there a way to update that desktop folder to the OneDrive folder and then once again establish that desktop folder as the one synced to OneDrive? I want to do that so I can regularly back up that critical folder to an external hard drive not connected to the internet and so I do not have to deal with internet delays when working on files in that folder.

— Dennis Peters, Poulsbo

A: I’m afraid the only way to sync the two folders — one from your external drive and the other from OneDrive — is manually. Once you’ve made changes to files without them syncing to OneDrive, they are seen as different files by OneDrive.

My recommendation is to save to external drive only as an emergency backup. Whatever changes you make to those files can’t be reintegrated.

Q: When I open a pdf document using Acrobat Reader DC I get the following message:

“Windows Application Error. The application was unable to start correctly (0xc0000022) click to close the application.” I click on the button and the message goes away but will reappear after a few minutes.

— Bill Skelly

A: The most likely cause is that either the program itself or some service that it depends upon has become corrupted. The easiest fix is to simply uninstall and then reinstall the program. Please let me know if that solves the problem.