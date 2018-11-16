Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Lately the number of phishes I receive has dramatically increased. Most are easy to spot, because they pretend to be a financial institution and ask you to log on to verify your credentials. The body of the emails include correct logos, etc. I check the sender’s full email addresses and discard the ones that don’t smell right. I’m surprised that the phishers are using drexel.edu, or mit.edu and other elite schools as part of their addresses. I doubt that our finest schools are training thieves, so how do they get away with appropriating these addresses? Finally, is there anything I can do besides vigilance?

— Bob Geary, Newcastle

A: You, too? Yes, I’ve also been seeing an increase in both spam and phishing emails. For those readers who don’t know, “phishing” emails are those that attempt to trick the recipient into clicking on a link in the email that will download malware. Spam, on the other hand, is simply unwanted advertising that does no harm to your computer. Spammers and phishers alike will often “spoof” email addresses, which means to send emails that display a sender’s address that isn’t that of the real sender. It might, for example, say “drexel.edu” but it’s not really coming from that domain.

Relief is on the way. There is new technology — DMARC, or Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance —- that has been developed to prevent spoofed emails from getting through by verifying that the mail is really coming from the displayed domain. Unfortunately, it has not been widely adopted yet.

In the meantime, here are some tips to avoid opening phishing emails:

1. First, don’t trust displayed sender’s names.

2. If you hover you mouse over links in a message the destination of the link will pop up. Don’t click on the link if you’re suspicious.

3. Keep your eyes out for bad grammar or misspellings. Many phishing attacks come from non-fluent English speakers.

4. Be alert for emails that ask for personal information. Legitimate companies don’t do so.

5. Never click on attachments unless you’re sure the sender is legitimate. Just like links, attachments can cause malware to be downloaded to your computer.

6. Don’t trust email headers — the metadata that accompanies emails and which is generally hidden — since this information can also be spoofed.

Q: I am using Windows 10, Mail for Windows 10, and a Canon MX922 printer on a wireless Wi-Fi connection. The devices and programs work together fine when I print an email I have received or when I print a reply to the sender, but when I add additional addresses and forward an email the email is forwarded as requested, but I cannot get the printer to print a copy for my records, even though the Print Dialog comes up and seems to take the print instruction.

If I save the forwarded email in my Windows Documents file, then reopen it in Documents, I can then print the forwarded email. And I find that any attachments to the original email don’t appear to have been saved with the forwarded email. Can my problem be solved? I cannot find any solution with my limited computer knowledge.

— Eugene J. Dale

A: Sounds like Windows Mail is not sending the email you want to print to the correct printer. I’ve often had the same thing happen and, after a while, I’ve noticed that the print utility is printing to a printer that is offline or to PDF. When I finally noticed this and reset it to send the mail to the correct printer — it worked!

If you have any trouble getting Mail to recognize the correct printer, go to the Control Panel and launch the Devices and Printers utility to make sure that the printer you’re wanting to use is available.