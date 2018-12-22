While initial public offerings in the tech sector have performed better than new issues overall in 2018, recent volatility could result in lower valuations for names expected to debut in 2019.

The months-long sell-off in technology stocks has started to cast doubts on the prospects of companies that have yet to go public.

The high-profile group of IPO candidates includes such “unicorns” as Uber Technologies and Slack Technologies. Smaller companies may even delay their offerings until the market environment is seen as safer, they said.

“Whatever these companies thought they might be worth a year ago, they’re worth less now,” said Kathleen Smith, a principal at Renaissance Capital. She said the issue would be particularly acute for tech companies, which tend to be priced on future growth prospects.

The weakness extends to some of the biggest debuts of the year. Among notable tech IPOs, GreenSky is down 62 percent from its IPO price, while Sonos is off 36 percent and SurveyMonkey parent SVMK is 8.5 percent below its listing price. In all, just 43 percent of 2018 IPOs were trading above their offering price as of Wednesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Great companies will always find an audience,” said Mark Lehmann, president of JMP Securities. “There’s so much interest around a company like Uber that it could go public in any market. But there’s a higher bar now, and the days when you could see growth slow from 50 percent to 20 percent and you could still raise money — those days are over.”

He said the slowdown hasn’t been so severe as to make him alarmed, but “if we have another quarter like this, companies will question what they want to do. You can raise money in a lot of different venues, and they may find that going public isn’t the best choice.”