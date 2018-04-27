TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Tech giants Google and Apple oppose adoption legislation in Kansas that many in the LGBTQ community consider discriminatory.
An organization of more than 80 companies called TechNet sent legislators a letter Friday calling the measure a “license to discriminate.” The organization includes Google and Apple.
The bill would prevent the state from denying grants and contracts to faith-based agencies for refusing to place children into homes that don’t align with their religious beliefs.
Supporters contend the bill isn’t designed to discriminate, but to keep faith-based agencies free to uphold their religious beliefs without fear from lawsuits. Backers include the state’s Catholic bishops.
Most Read Business Stories
- Sears in Redmond is latest big-box retail closure
- Amazon increases Prime cost to $119 a year
- Delivering the real problems facing the Postal Service (Amazon's not one) | Jon Talton
- Bombardier CSeries set to become just another Airbus jet after deal
- Amazon's profit surges as it expands in more lucrative directions
But TechNet’s letter said enacting the legislation would have “dire” economic consequences for Kansas and companies nationwide would avoid a state perceived as unwelcoming toward LGBTQ people.