The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Tech giants Google and Apple oppose adoption legislation in Kansas that many in the LGBTQ community consider discriminatory.

An organization of more than 80 companies called TechNet sent legislators a letter Friday calling the measure a “license to discriminate.” The organization includes Google and Apple.

The bill would prevent the state from denying grants and contracts to faith-based agencies for refusing to place children into homes that don’t align with their religious beliefs.

Supporters contend the bill isn’t designed to discriminate, but to keep faith-based agencies free to uphold their religious beliefs without fear from lawsuits. Backers include the state’s Catholic bishops.

But TechNet’s letter said enacting the legislation would have “dire” economic consequences for Kansas and companies nationwide would avoid a state perceived as unwelcoming toward LGBTQ people.

