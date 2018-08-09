LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police officer Larry Hadfield says Nicholas was arrested Tuesday at a Las Vegas Strip casino-resort on suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth and ecstasy.
Hadfield says police responded to the casino-resort following a report from security, which had found contraband in a room.
Nicholas’ attorney, David Chesnoff, says his team is doing its own investigation.
Nicholas was arrested along with a woman. Court records show they have been released on their own recognizance.
Nicholas co-founded Broadcom in the ’90s and left the company in 2003. Recently, he has been bankrolling ballot measures in the U.S. that aim to guarantee certain rights to crime victims.