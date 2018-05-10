ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An independent investigator has notched up his probe into whether top Teamsters leaders accepted undisclosed gifts from a business that brokered health benefits for the union.

The investigative officer applied for a subpoena last week for records from the California-based benefits broker and the health-benefits providers that used the broker to get Teamsters business.

The subpoena seeks records showing whether top Teamsters officers were given undisclosed golf outings, meals, or tickets to sporting events. It also seeks any records that may exist about whether Teamsters officers were hired by the broker and providers and whether payments were made to Teamsters officials, including union head James Hoffa.

A Teamsters spokesman says the union is cooperating with the investigator’s office.