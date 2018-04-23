OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Online brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. reported a 27 percent jump in its fiscal second-quarter earnings as trading surged with market volatility and last year’s acquisition of rival Scottrade.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said Monday it earned $271 million, or 48 cents per share. That’s up from $214 million, or 40 cents per share, a year ago.

Without one-time costs, TD Ameritrade said it would have earned 73 cents per share. That’s just above the 72 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected, on average.

The online brokerage posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.

TD Ameritrade handled roughly 943,000 trades per day during the first three months of 2018 as markets became more volatile. That’s 82 percent higher than last year before the Scottrade deal.

TD Ameritrade shares have risen 20 percent since the beginning of the year, while the benchmark S&P 500 index has been flat. They were down about 2 percent in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

