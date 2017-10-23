OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Online brokerage TD Ameritrade plans to release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday morning.

Investors will be looking for more details about Ameritrade’s acquisition of rival broker Scottrade, which it completed last month.

The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect TD Ameritrade to report fourth-quarter earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $959 million.

For the full fiscal year, analysts expect earnings of $1.70 per share on $3.647 billion revenue.