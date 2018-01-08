OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TD Ameritrade clients remain heavily invested in stocks even as the overall market continues to set records.

The online brokerage said Monday that its Investor Movement Index increased to 8.59 in December from the previous month’s 8.53.

The index based on what investors are buying and selling in their TD Ameritrade accounts and how exposed they are to equities.

TD Ameritrade’s JJ Kinahan says investors gradually increased their exposure to equities throughout last year to capitalize on the rally.

But some of the recent top buys, such as General Electric, Microsoft and Bank of America, suggest investors are looking for some safer long-term investments.

Ameritrade clients were also net buyers of Amazon, Nvidia and Micron Technology stocks in December.

The most commonly sold stocks included AT&T, Verizon and Exxon Mobile.