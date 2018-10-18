WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of taxi drivers have driven slowly through Poland’s capital city of Warsaw, causing traffic jams as they protested low wages and competition from unlicensed companies like Uber.

Some drivers came from other Polish cities for the protest Thursday in front of the Justice Ministry, where they demanded new regulations that would protect licensed taxi firms. They held banners that read “Only Legal Taxis” and “Uber go home.”

They claimed Uber’s drivers had taken away many of their clients but were not paying taxes, thus depleting the city’s budget.