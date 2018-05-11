Avalara, a Seattle-based provider of cloud-based services that enable e-commerce companies to navigate thousands of separate local and national taxing jurisdictions, has filed papers for an initial public offering that would raise up to $150 million.

The company, which moved its headquarters to Seattle after growing for years on Bainbridge Island, says its automated systems last year “processed an average of over 16 million tax determinations per day.”

Avalara sells its services on a subscription basis and primarily serves midmarket customers with 20 to 500 employees, although “businesses across industries and of all sizes, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, use our solutions,” its filing says.

Its revenues grew 73 percent from 2015 to $213.2 million last year, while its losses narrowed from $77.8 million to $64.1 million.

In the first three months of this year it rang up $61.4 million in revenue and a loss of $15.2 million.

The initial filing does not specify a pricing range for the IPO, nor the number of shares to be sold. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters.