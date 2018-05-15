ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota Tax Court ruling says the state has overvalued Enbridge Energy’s pipeline system in Minnesota, a decision that could leave several counties owing tens of millions of dollars in refunds.

Enbridge says it was overtaxed by $55 million from 2012 to 2017. Tuesday’s ruling covers the first three years, when Enbridge says it was overtaxed by $15 million to $20 million.

Enbridge has six pipelines that cross 13 northern Minnesota counties. Some of those counties have small tax bases. The Star Tribune reports at least two, Clearwater and Red Lake, could owe more than they raise annually from all taxpayers. The company says it’s ready to work with the counties.

The Department of Revenue did not immediately reply to a request for comment. It has 30 days to appeal.

