RENO, Nev. (AP) — Trying to further distinguish himself from Nevada Sen. Dean Heller, Republican primary challenger Danny Tarkanian is praising the Trump administration’s effort to restart licensing of a nuclear waste dump outside Las Vegas.

Long opposed by most Nevadans, Trump included the Yucca Mountain plan again in his second budget request to Congress on Monday.

Heller, one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election this year, helped block such requests for years and vowed Tuesday to continue to fight to make sure the project “doesn’t see the light of day.”

Tarkanian, who’s emphasizing his own allegiance to Trump, said restarting Yucca Mountain would create thousands of jobs and make Nevada a world leader in nuclear fuel processing.

He said Heller “should be ashamed of himself for standing against President Trump, a safer American and more prosperous future for Nevada.”