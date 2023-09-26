Target will close two Seattle stores next month because of crime and safety concerns, the company announced Tuesday.

The stores are in Ballard, at 1448 N.W. Market St., and in the U District at 4535 University Way N.E.

The stores will close Oct. 21, the company said, explaining that the closures are because of safety concerns that threaten workers and customers.

Eligible employees will be able to transfer to other Target locations, according to the company. Twenty-two stores will remain open in the Seattle area. Target said the remaining stores employ 4,000 people.

“Theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance,” Target said in a statement Tuesday. “Our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all.”

Before deciding to close the stores, Target said it invested in strategies to increase safety in stores, such as adding more guards and implementing theft-deterring tools. It wasn’t enough, according to the company.

Aside from Seattle, Target will be closing seven other stores. Those are in New York, San Francisco, Oakland and Portland.

This developing story will be updated.