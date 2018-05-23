NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Target Corp., down $4.30 to $71.17
The retailer’s profit dropped as it made big investments in its business.
United Technologies Inc., down 29 cents to $127.58
The maker of elevators, jet engines and other products plans to hire 35,000 people and invest more than $15 billion in the U.S. over the next five years.
Lowe’s Cos., up $8.94 to $94.69
The home improvement retailer raised its annual sales forecast.
Tiffany & Co., up $23.81 to $126.05
The jewelry retailer reported a bigger profit and better sales than analysts expected.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., down $10.55 to $47.40
The burger chain’s quarterly profit and sales fell far short of Wall Street estimates.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., down $1.83 to $15.58
The data center hardware maker had a strong quarter but gave up some of its gains from earlier in the year.
Comcast Corp., down 63 cents to $31.88
The cable company said it’s preparing an all-cash offer for most of Twenty-First Century Fox.
Ralph Lauren Corp., up $16.72 to $133.33
The clothing company had a strong fiscal fourth quarter and said it expects profit margins to improve this year.