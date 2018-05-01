NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $140.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $2.57 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

Tapestry shares have climbed 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 37 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPR