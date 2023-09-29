The past few weeks, I’ve written about Portland’s spectacular, self-inflicted descent into dystopia, the opportunities and challenges of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s call for “Space Needle thinking,” and the unsustainability of my hometown, Phoenix, which might send climate refugees our way.

Much of these have aimed at examining what Seattle might learn from its own history and that of other cities. I hope you’ll indulge me in one more journey, this time to my adopted hometowns.

Such is the gift to a vagabond reporter, editor and, finally, sought-after business editor to turn around and improve business-news sections in newspapers from Dayton and Cincinnati in Ohio to Charlotte in North Carolina.

In my career, I’ve worked for six major metropolitan dailies, along with several smaller papers. But along the way, I considered only three places my adopted hometowns: San Diego, Denver and Cincinnati.

To be sure, Cincinnati and Denver in the 1990s weren’t the same as they are today. The same is true of San Diego, when I was starting out at a scrappy afternoon daily in north San Diego County in the mid-1980s. So, I won’t attempt to draw definitive conclusions from those years.

But I have stayed in touch with the cities, by visits, by subscribing to the local newspapers and through friendships.

Now we’re off on a compare-contrast tour.

San Diego: Even though my newspaper was based in Oceanside, I lived 38 miles south for most of those years in San Diego. Specifically, I lived in Ocean Beach, a wonderfully eclectic district with an apartment a block and a half from the beach. Most people miss OB because they go north to the more popular locations of Mission Beach, Pacific Beach or tony La Jolla.

I was instantly at home in OB. The night I rented my apartment, I walked the 1,971 feet out on the Municipal Pier and looked up to see the lights of the houses rising up the spine of the Point Loma Peninsula, looking like Japanese lanterns. I made a vow out loud: “I’ll never leave!”

The only thing that could pry me out is that “sunshine dollars” weren’t accepted at the grocery store. San Diego was a low-wage economy based on tourism and the military, especially the largest naval base on the West Coast. Living costs were high and the city had a sharp cleavage between the wealthy and those getting by.

The money issue wasn’t better when I was offered the business editor job at the Union-Tribune in the late 1990s.

But San Diego has changed substantially since I lived there, building a high-tech economy and leveraging the tech-transfer partnership between the University of California, San Diego and the private sector.

San Diego has extensive rail transit, with light rail, Amtrak and commuter rail.

Like nearly every city on the West Coast, San Diego has a high level of homelessness. It was true when I lived there and is worse today. The city recently outlawed camping on the street, including downtown and in Balboa Park, but the odds are they have moved elsewhere in the city.

Denver: At the Rocky Mountain News, I participated in one of the last great newspaper wars in America against The Denver Post. The Rocky was closed by wealthy Scripps-Howard in 2009 after 150 years in print and The Post, although the survivor, is now owned by a hedge fund.

The Mile High City — formerly the Queen City of the Plains (the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains is miles to the west) — also enjoys light rail and commuter trains thanks to FasTracks, a voter-approved initiative funded by a sales tax and federal money. Amtrak and an electrified commuter train call at Denver Union Station, which has been refurbished to include a hotel.

The electrified train goes to Denver International Airport, begun when I still lived there, on the plains east of the city.

Denver benefited from three transformational mayors. Federico Peña invited citizens to “imagine a great city” and began many of the projects the city enjoys today. Wellington Webb saw them through to completion, as well as preserving many historic buildings. John Hickenlooper, who I first knew running a brewpub in Lower Downtown, made many more improvements and went on to become Colorado governor and U.S. senator.

Like San Diego, Denver competes for world-class talent, although neither has the major corporate headquarters or the tech workers of the Queen City of the Pacific Northwest.

Denver also has its homelessness problem, declaring a homeless emergency but also instituting encampment sweeps.

Cincinnati. This is my other Queen City (the Queen City of the West — although the west moved on since it was incorporated in 1802). It’s my most beloved adopted hometown. Churchill called it America’s most beautiful inland city and it doesn’t disappoint. Built on hills rolling down to the Ohio River, no wonder it’s the setting for my Cincinnati Casebooks mysteries.

Cincinnati has some of the finest architecture in America, including Over-the-Rhine, designated a U.S. historic district. To live in Cincinnati is to be immersed in music, from the symphony and pops to the May Festival.

But Cincinnati also faces its challenges, including empty offices and crime. Cincinnati lacks rail transit, except for a short streetcar line. And only one Amtrak train calls at its majestic Union Terminal, now mostly a museum center.

It suffered a riot in 2001, and the Police Department was reformed to avoid racial profiling and other measures that disproportionately affected the African American community.

Lessons for all three? You can take your pick.

And is Seattle an adopted hometown? I don’t know. The Seattle Freeze is real and I can count my real friends here on one hand. Yet I’ve lived here longer than anyplace except Phoenix. So maybe I’ll stay and find out.