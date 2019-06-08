“It won’t come with any Hilton or Marriott points.”
Jeff DeWit, NASA’s chief financial officer, on the plan for private stays at the International Space Station, estimated to cost $50 million for the trip plus $35,000 per night.
“It’s going to be the biggest change we’ve seen in the last 100 years, and it’s going to be really expensive.”
Michigan business professor Erik Gordon on upheaval in the auto industry.
“There was a knee-jerk sort of ‘remember, they’re the Great Satan’ reaction, but it was halfhearted.”
Matt Asay, a previous Microsoft opponent, on how the company built up goodwill with open-source developers before acquiring GitHub a year ago.
“The conjunction of robotics, AI and biology … is changing what it means to be human.”
Naveen Rao, general manager of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence Products Group, speaking at Amazon’s re:MARS conference.
“We’re flagging all these calls as scams. And then the scammers find a new way.”
Grant Castle, vice president of engineering at T-Mobile, on the latest twist in the fight against robocalls.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.