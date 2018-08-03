NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $10.17 to $123.41
The video game publisher raised its annual forecasts after a strong first quarter.
Symantec Corp., down $1.63 to $19.25
The software maker said billings from business customers fell short of its projections and lowered its forecasts.
Kraft Heinz Co., up $5.08 to $64.48
The packaged food company said its profit fell, but the results were better than analysts expected.
Post Holdings Inc., up $6.90 to $93.58
The cereal maker had a solid third quarter and announced an investment in its private brands division.
Groupon Inc., down 12 cents to $4.86
The online daily deal service reported a bigger loss and less revenue than analysts expected.
GoPro Inc., up $1.06 to $7.05
The action video camera company said its sales improved from last quarter and it continued to cut costs.
Activision Blizzard Inc., down $2.74 to $71.32
The video game maker’s third-quarter forecast fell far short of Wall Street’s hopes.
Noble Energy Inc., down $2.83 to $32.89
The oil and gas company took a loss in the second quarter.