T-Mobile US’ workforce is less white and less male than its peers, the wireless carrier revealed in its first-ever report on the composition of its staff.

Just over 60% of T-Mobile’s employees are people of color, the company said, the only of the three major carriers not to have a majority-white workforce. The report, reflecting race and gender data from 2020, is part of an “equity in action” plan it committed to after merging with Sprint last year.

In a blog post Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert wrote that the report “reflects our commitment to embed diversity, equity and inclusion even more strongly in our company culture with ambitious programs to continue building diverse talent across our company to reflect communities we serve.”

T-Mobile has lagged AT&T and Verizon Communications on race and gender transparency, only now offering a public disclosure of its employee makeup. The company has not released a full equal employment opportunity report yet. Companies are required to file the report each year to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, but they’re not legally bound to make them available to the public.

AT&T, which has released select data, has vowed to release future EEO reports. Only Verizon has released its full report to the public, as reported in March.