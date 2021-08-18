The names, birthdays, and social security numbers of millions of T-Mobile customers were stolen by hackers, the cellphone carrier said Tuesday as it continues to investigate a data breach first disclosed earlier this week.

T-Mobile confirmed that perpetrators behind a cyberattack accessed personal information tied to about 7.8 million current subscribers as well as records of 40 million people who had previously applied for credit with the company. The stolen data included first and last names and driver’s license information, but T-Mobile said it has no indication that the accessed files contained financial information.

“Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” T-Mobile said in a statement published on its website Tuesday.

On Monday, the company disclosed that hackers had gained access to its computer networks, but had not yet determined whether personal data had been stolen or how many customers were affected. T-Mobile said it would reach out to customers and offer two years of identity protection services, and recommended that subscribers with postpaid plans change their pins.

While the company’s preliminary analysis offered a sense of the cyberattack’s scale, T-Mobile did not disclose how hackers accessed its systems or who was behind the breach.

“We take our customers’ protection very seriously and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to ensure we are taking care of our customers in light of this malicious attack,” the company said.

Motherboard first reported on the breach, following posts on a Web forum offering to sell the private data.

The breach follows a string of high-profile cyberattacks that refocused attention on the threats posed by digital intrusions, underscoring both the vulnerability of sensitive data and the damage that malicious actors can inflict beyond the theft of personal information.

This spring, a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline disrupted the East Coast’s fuel network, setting off panic buying and temporary gasoline shortages across several states. Weeks later, a cyberattack targeting the world’s largest meat supplier, JBS, threatened to knock out significant pieces of its global meat supply network, sparking concern over potential shortages and higher beef and pork prices.

The hacking of critical pieces of infrastructure highlighted the rising threats to government agencies, civil society groups and corporations, all of which increasingly rely on networked computer systems to operate.

Lawmakers have taken notice. As part of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure proposal, U.S. Senate negotiators have included cybersecurity investments, reflecting the heightened sense that computer attacks could devastate entire communities. The bill would authorize nearly $2 billion in spending for cybersecurity initiatives, including a $1 billion grant program to provide federal cybersecurity assistance to state and local governments, which experts say are among the most vulnerable institutions to ransomware attacks, in which hackers break into computer systems and then demand a ransom to restore access to the victim.

The bill also would fund a new cyber director office, allowing the federal government to better coordinate its response to major hacks, and would establish a $100 million response and recovery fund which officials could use to help agencies and companies recover from cyberattacks.

T-Mobile said that its cyberattack probe is still underway, and has begun coordinating with law enforcement. The company said earlier this week that it had located and immediately closed the access point that it believes hackers used to gain access to its servers.

Since Friday, the company’s stock has slipped nearly 3 percent, while the broader market average has stayed nearly flat.

Hackers have targeted T-Mobile in the past. In 2019, the company said malicious actors accessed the data of some prepaid wireless accounts. Names, phone numbers and billing addresses were among the customer data stolen in the cyberattack, but the company said that no financial data was compromised.