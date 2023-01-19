BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.

T-Mobile said in a filing with the Security and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft — based on its investigation to date — did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs.

“Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully contained at this time,” T-Mobile said, with no evidence the intruder was able to breach the company’s network. The company did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

What to do If you are hit by a data breach or ID theft : While there is no foolproof way to ensure that your information is safe, there are some steps you can take to protect yourself from identity theft. Call the companies where the fraud may have occurred. Work with one of the credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax) to check your credit report for suspicious activity and to place a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit report. Report the identity theft to the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov. File a report with your local police department. Send a copy of the police report to the three major credit bureaus. Ask businesses to provide you with information about transactions made in your name. A template for a letter you can complete and send to businesses to request records is available on the Attorney General’s Office website at: https://www.atg.wa.gov/db-letter If you receive a breach notification or believe that you may be a victim of identity theft, please visit the Washington Attorney General’s website at http://www.atg.wa.gov/GUARDIT.ASPX for help. More

T-Mobile said it has notified law enforcement and federal agencies, which it did not name. The company said it did not expect the incident to have material impact on its operations. It said the data was first accessed on or around Nov. 25.

T-Mobile has been hacked before. In July, it agreed to pay $350 million to customers who filed a class action lawsuit after the company disclosed in August 2021 that personal data including Social Security numbers and driver’s license info had been stolen. Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected.

Advertising

It also said at the time that it would spend $150 million through 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

Prior to the August 2021 intrusion, the company disclosed breaches in January 2021, November 2019 and August 2018 in which customer information was accessed.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers in 2020 after buying rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having more than 102 million customers after the merger.