T-Mobile US’s fourth-quarter wireless customer gains surpassed analyst estimates and topped strong growth at larger rival Verizon Communications, continuing the company’s run as the fastest-growing U.S. mobile carrier.

The Bellevue-based phone provider said it added 1.4 million regular monthly wireless customers, according to preliminary results. Analysts expected 985,000 new subscribers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The new additions included 1 million phone customers, more than the 650,000 Verizon added in the quarter.

T-Mobile’s outperformance of even Verizon’s surprisingly strong numbers is a signal that it’s continuing to take the most market share among U.S. carriers.

The results suggest it’ll be tough for AT&T and T-Mobile’s planned merger partner Sprint to hit their current estimates for subscriber growth in a mature wireless market that has seen little new-customer growth overall.

T-Mobile shares were down 56 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $67.21 in midday trading in New York.