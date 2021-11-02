Facing increased competition from rivals, T-Mobile missed analysts’ third-quarter growth estimates in what could be a troubling preview to a fierce holiday season.

The Bellevue-based wireless carrier reported 1.3 million new regular monthly subscribers, including 673,000 new phone customers. The company also added 586,000 customers who use tablets and hot spots, and said home internet additions set a record.

Analysts had predicted 1.33 million new T-Mobile subscribers, including 760,000 for phone service. AT&T, which offered free phones to new and existing customers, added 1.2 million subscribers, including 928,000 phone customers.

T-Mobile expects to finish the year with at least 5.1 million customers and as many as 5.3 million. That’s a slight increase in the bottom range of its forecast. Analysts had been expecting a 5.16 million gain for the year.

T-Mobile has a lead of one year or more over AT&T and Verizon in mid-band 5G network expansion, but a return of holiday promotions like $1,000 phone discounts from those rivals threatens to distract consumers. Both AT&T and Verizon have started deploying their own mid-band 5G networks in a race to close the gap.

T-Mobile is targeting 500,000 home users by year end. The company launched the $60 a month service in April, which beams fast internet connections into homes. It cut the price to $50 last month.

Verizon said it had 150,000 home broadband customers in October. T-Mobile’s third-quarter earnings, announced Tuesday, came to 55 cents a share on $19.6 billion in sales. Analysts expected 51 cents on $20.1 billion.

T-Mobile stock fell as much as 2% to $113.49 in extended trading before recovering somewhat. The stock is down 14% this year, compared with a 12% decline for AT&T and an 11% drop for Verizon.