After nearly a decade of foiled attempts to either buy or be bought by a rival wireless carrier, T-Mobile is one huge step closer to its goal.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Justice gave its long-sought approval for a plan by Bellevue-based T-Mobile to acquire rival carrier Sprint.

The $26 billion deal would combine T-Mobile, the nation’s third largest wireless carrier, with Sprint, the fourth largest, into a new firm nearly as large as the sector’s two leaders, Verizon Wireless and AT&T Mobility.

The approval rests on a complicated arrangement under which T-Mobile and Sprint have agreed to spin off billions of dollars in key assets that would be used to create a new wireless carrier.

That fourth carrier, operated by satellite-TV company Dish Network, is meant to ensure that the wireless industry would remain competitive and keep consumer prices from rising.

Shares in both T-Mobile and Sprint were trading higher Friday morning.

Critics were quick to express dissatisfaction over the DOJ’s agreement with the companies.

“We’re profoundly disappointed at the decision to approve an anti-competitive, anti-consumer merger,” said Paul Goodman, director of technology equity for the Oakland-based nonprofit Greenlining Institute. “This deal does nothing to allay concerns that a larger T-Mobile will abandon low-income consumers and consumers of color.”

“Finally, the agreement between T-Mobile and DISH, which they claim solves the problem of removing a major competitor from the market, is incredibly complex, and far beyond the ability of the Department of Justice or the Federal Communications Commission to enforce.”