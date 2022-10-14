Bellevue-based T-Mobile is coming under scrutiny for its business relationship with a small wireless carrier that has helped fund a conservative takeover of several North Texas school boards.

More than 1,200 people have signed an online petition asking the mobile-phone giant to cut ties with Patriot Mobile, a Grapevine, Texas-based company that calls itself “America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider.” It founded a political action committee this year that backed 11 winning candidates for school boards in the Dallas suburbs, many of whom sought to ban books as part of efforts to fight what they see as “woke” education policies.

That’s in sharp contrast to T-Mobile’s public image as a left-of-center company, driven by its pledges to pay for employees to travel for abortions, promote diversity and protect the environment. So now its customers are left to wonder why it’s renting space on its networks to Patriot Mobile, a carrier that advertises a much different political bent.

The situation highlights the risk to companies when they take positions on hot-button cultural issues, as well as the expectations consumers have for those firms to maintain consistent political messaging. In March, some Walt Disney employees protested Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek’s attempt to stay neutral on Florida legislation that limited classroom discussions of homosexuality. And AT&T has been criticized for donations to conservative lawmakers and its ties to the far-right One America News network. Now, T-Mobile is in the crosshairs too.

“It makes for an odd match: Patriot, a far-right activist group using the network of the wokest carrier,” said Roger Entner, a wireless industry consultant at Recon Analytics.

Advertising

T-Mobile is based in Bellevue and also has a campus in the Dallas suburb of Frisco. The company said it has no influence over Patriot’s operations and simply rents excess capacity on its networks to the smaller company. A spokesperson declined to comment on Patriot Mobile’s politics, other than to note they don’t represent T-Mobile or its 89 million service subscribers.

Patriot Mobile, which has fewer than 100,000 customers according to Entner’s estimate, says its mission is to “passionately defend our God-given, constitutional rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.” It donates a portion of proceeds to support religious freedom, the right to bear arms, the sanctity of life and freedom of speech. This year, executives created a political action committee and funded it with about $650,000 in cash and in-kind contributions, according to filings with the Texas Ethics Commission.

CEO Glenn Story, who founded Patriot Mobile in 2013, says that the PAC received less than 25% of the company’s total donations to conservative causes, which also go to Turning Point USA and Concerned Women for America, among others. Executives at the company decided they wanted to direct attention to education amid reports of liberals trying to influence curriculum and classroom materials that seemed inappropriate for children, Story said.

“Some of the stuff that you see out there is really mortifying,” said Story, who has three teenage children in North Texas suburban schools. “If it makes a 40-year-old man blush, it’s going to be wrong for a 6-year-old.”

Texas bans more books from schools than any other state, but it isn’t alone. A report by PEN America published in September showed hundreds of incidents in states including Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida. The GOP has spearheaded the movement through its focus on bolstering so-called parental rights.

That’s also been a rallying cry for Patriot Mobile. While the PAC’s spending was minuscule by the standards of national elections, it was more than anyone remembers ever seeing in the four North Texas school districts that the organization targeted.

Advertising

In May, Stephanie Williams, a resident of the wealthy suburb Southlake, ran for a board position with the Carroll Independent School District. She ended up losing to the incumbent Andrew Yeager. Patriot Mobile Action supported Yeager with $24,000 worth of advertising in the form of mailers and digital ads, according to campaign filings from the Texas Ethics Commission. Separately, Yeager’s campaign spent another $25,900 for the May election, according to records filed with the school district. Williams’s campaign spent $24,500.

Yeager won with 71% of the vote. He said Patriot Mobile Action was helpful but that he already had a base of supporters from when he ran in a special election six months prior for an open board seat.

“We had a school board that I think was going in the wrong direction,” Yeager said, citing elements of a 2020 district plan that required cultural sensitivity training for all students as well as tracking of micro-aggressions. “I thought I could use my skills and talents that I acquired over three decades in the professional world to help change that direction.”

In July, Yeager — along with four other board members at Carroll ISD — successfully pushed through a policy that allows parents to challenge classroom materials or library books for anything they find offensive, a longstanding goal of Christian conservatives.

“They have made it pretty clear their first desire is to make their public schools like a Christian, anti-LGBTQ community,” Williams said.

Elsewhere in the area, school board members who Patriot had advocated for pushed through policies that prohibit staff from discussing gender identity until students complete the fifth grade or that exempt teachers from having to use anyone’s preferred pronouns if they don’t match a person’s biological sex.

Advertising

In Keller Independent School District, where three PAC-backed members sit on the board, an adaptation of Anne Frank’s “The Diary of a Young Girl” — along with 40 other books — was put under review and briefly banned for being inappropriate.

Amid the controversy, liberal-leaning residents of the area honed in on Patriot’s relationship with T-Mobile.

“We don’t want our cellular telephone payments to support candidates who wish to institute policies every sane voter should oppose,” says the petition published at Change.org, which has been around about five months and collected some 1,200 signatures. “This doesn’t seem like anything a well thought of corporate entity like T-Mobile would want to be a part of.”

Of course the number of signatures is tiny compared with T-Mobile’s subscriber base.

Patriot Mobile’s business model — renting capacity from other providers instead of building its own infrastructure — makes it what is known in industry parlance as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator, or MVNO. There’s a liberal counterpart to Patriot Mobile, Credo Mobile, that operates similarly and has been putting money toward liberal causes for a few decades.

In a February post on Twitter, Patriot said it used T-Mobile and AT&T networks. Story declined to comment on which companies he works with, and officials at AT&T didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment on any business relationship with Patriot Mobile.

Sponsored

For its part, T-Mobile has its own PAC that makes donations to candidates it supports, roughly split between Republicans and Democrats.

In coming years, Patriot Mobile plans to expand throughout Texas and then onto other states.

“We will go where God leads us,” said Leigh Wambsganss, the PAC’s executive director and the vice president of government and public affairs at Patriot Mobile.

Michael Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg, has given to a PAC called Leadership for Educational Equity-Texas, which has funded local school board candidates in the Lone Star State.