T-Mobile US topped earnings estimates and raised its forecast for the year, maintaining its momentum as the fastest-growing U.S. wireless carrier even as COVID-19 crimped store sales.

The Bellevue company cited faster-than-expected cost savings from its Sprint merger, which was completed earlier this year. T-Mobile will double its previous forecast for $600 million in Sprint merger synergies and now expects $1.2 billion in cost and revenue benefits this year. The deal helped vault the company into the No. 2 spot in the U.S. wireless industry, behind Verizon Communications and ahead of AT&T.

T-Mobile surpassed its 1.9 million net new regular subscriber forecast in the third quarter and now expects to add between 600,000 to 700,000 new regular phone customers in the fourth quarter.

The company posted third-quarter profit of $1.3 billion, up 44% from the same three-month period last year; earnings per share was $1, down 1 cent from a year earlier. Revenue surged 74% to $19.3 billion.

T-Mobile has long relied on aggressive promotions to maintain growth, and it plans to step up its latest round of discounts. Starting Friday, T-Mobile will add Apple‘s iPhone Max and Mini to a giveaway offer. Customers who sign on to a new unlimited 5G plan are eligible for one of four free iPhones being released this year. AT&T and Verizon are also offering free iPhones as the carriers battle for new subscribers entering the busy holiday sales season.

Earlier this week, T-Mobile launched a slimmed-down TV service aimed at cord-cutters. The online service starts at $10 a month, and enters a crowded field, competing with Sling TV from Dish Network, AT&T TV and Google’s YouTube TV.

T-Mobile shares rose as much as 5.7% to $124 in late trading Thursday after the results were released. The stock is up 50% for the year, compared with a 5.3% decline at Verizon and a 30% drop at AT&T.

The Seattle Times business staff contributed to this report.