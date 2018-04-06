NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Synchrony Financial Inc., down 99 cents to $33.81
Financial companies declined Friday as interest rates turned lower.
Lockheed Martin Corp., down $11.99 to $334.66
Another increase in trade tensions between the U.S. and China sent the market, and industrial companies, downward on Friday.
WD-40 Co., down $4.35 to $128.65
The maintenance and cleaning product maker said higher commodity prices and other increased costs are hurting its profits.
Incyte Corp., down $19.05 to $64.02
The company said an experimental cancer drug did not work in a clinical trial and the study is being stopped.
MGM Resorts Ltd., down $1.44 to $34.13
The New York Post reported that MGM is interested in buying rival Wynn Resorts.
Urban Outfitters Inc., down 1 cent to $38.54
The retailer said the CEO of its Anthropologie business will leave the company.
WageWorks Inc., down $1.65 to $43.40
The employee benefits company said it overstated its revenue in 2016, named a new CEO and said several executives resigned.
Best Buy Co., down $1.63 to $70.49
The retailer warned that some of its customers’ payment information may have been compromised in a data breach.