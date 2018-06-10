FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Swiss voters have rejected a referendum that would have made sweeping changes in their country’s monetary and banking system.

SRF public television reported that unofficial returns Sunday showed that 76 percent of the ballots cast opposed the so-called sovereign money referendum, while 24 percent supported it.

The proposal would have barred banks from creating new money when they grant loans, a measure supporters said would reduce the chances of a future financial crisis.

Opponents said it was an unwarranted experiment with Switzerland’s financial system. The country’s government opposed the idea.

SRF reports that a separate proposal to license online gambling through Swiss companies and to block offshore online gambling sites passed with 73 percent of the vote.

The measure is aimed in part at preserving public revenues from gambling.