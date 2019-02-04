GENEVA (AP) — A Geneva art museum says Facebook has banned using images of a nearly-naked Venus statue and a nude, kneeling man that it had hoped to post on the social media platform to promote an upcoming exhibit.

The Museum of Art and History used Twitter to say it had wanted to promote the 3-1/2 month run of “Caesar and the Rhone” that opens Friday using the two images, but Facebook “prevented us from it, because of their nudity.”

The museum put the images on Twitter on Friday with the French word for “censored” over their private parts, adding: “Maybe it’s time that this platform changes its policy for museums and cultural institutions?”

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.