Swedish Health is cutting about 550 jobs as part of a reorganization, the health services organization said Wednesday.

Swedish declined to say which jobs would be cut or which programs would be affected, saying it first wanted to inform employees by the end of the week. The health services nonprofit still has about 600 positions open, including for certified nursing assistants, registered nurses and medical assistants.

The layoffs represent about 4 percent of Swedish’s 13,500-person staff, which is spread throughout the Seattle area at five hospitals and more than 180 clinics.

Swedish CEO Guy Hudson said in a memo to employees that the cuts and changes would move Swedish to a “more cost-effective model of care.” He cited a “rapidly changing health care environment” for the changes, which are part of the organization’s push to focus less intensely on hospital care.

That will mean investing in outpatient care – which does not require people to stay overnight at a hospital – as well as expanding programs such as virtual visits that have become more common over time.

As part of the changes, Swedish plans to add registered nurse practitioners and physician assistants to some of its primary care clinics so it can see more patients.

People want more convenient and affordable health care, Hudson said in a video message to employees Wednesday.

“They want to take control of their health and limit the time they spend at the hospital,” he said.

Swedish, a nonprofit organization that is owned by Providence Health and Services, is also working to find ways to make money other than reimbursements from private and government insurers, Hudson wrote in an August blog post.

Swedish said it would help people being laid off to apply for open positions at the organization.