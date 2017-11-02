COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say a criminal investigation in Sweden related to the emissions scandal at German automaker Volkswagen has been shut down and handed over to their German counterparts.

Anti-corruption prosecutor Alf Johansson says they have found no evidence against people with connections to Sweden, or against the Swedish subsidiary in the VW Group, which imported and distributed the vehicles in Sweden.

Johansson said Thursday the Swedish investigation was being discontinued after consulting with German prosecutors in Braunschweig who are running an ongoing probe into suspected fraud and other offenses in the scandal over cars that cheated on diesel emissions tests.

The scandal erupted nearly two years ago.