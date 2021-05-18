Abidemi Rufai, the Nigerian citizen accused of participating in Washington state’s $650 million unemployment fraud last year, reportedly was also a government official in his home state of Ogun.

According to European and African media accounts, Rufai was a senior special assistant on housing in the Nigerian state of Ogun and an aide to Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Rufai was arrested Friday evening by federal agents at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport as he prepared to leave the United States, according to federal law enforcement officials.

Rufai, of Lekki, Nigeria, appeared in federal court in New York on Saturday on charges that he used the identities of more than 100 Washington residents to steal more than $350,000 in unemployment benefits from the Washington state Employment Security Department during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, according to the federal complaint.

Media accounts indicate that Rufai, 42, has been suspended from his government position in Ogun.

“We received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of the governor’s political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai in New York over alleged unemployment benefits and fraud in the United States, this morning,” Kunle Somorin, Abiodun’s chief press secretary, reportedly told the Nigerian newspaper The Vanguard.

“While the governor cannot be held responsible for the actions of a full-grown adult, especially outside the jurisdiction of Ogun State and Nigeria, he has since suspended the suspect from office to enable him to answer the charges levelled against him,” Somorin told the Vanguard.

Michael Orodare, a Nigerian journalist with Neusroom, confirmed that Rufai had been suspended from his government position.

On an Instagram account, since made private, Rufai posted photos mentioning his government position. He also shared photos of his candidacy for the Nigerian House of Representatives in 2019, which included flyers with the slogan “Ready and Committed to Serve with Trust and Ethics.”

Rufai also owned a sports betting company called Ecobet, according to a profile in a Nigerian business magazine, which described him as “a young business turk,” “a philanthropist of note” and a “gregarious and enterprising dude.”

Rufai is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday. The case will be prosecuted in federal court in Tacoma.

This is a developing story and will be updated.