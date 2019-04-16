MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America said little during his first court appearance.

Emmanuel Aranda is charged with attempted premediated first-degree murder in Friday’s attack. Police say Aranda told them he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill” and chose the boy at random.

Aranda appeared behind a glass partition Tuesday in a courtroom at the Hennepin County jail. Asked by the judge whether he had any questions, he said, “Not at all.”

Aranda’s bail was kept at $2 million and an omnibus hearing was set for May 14.

Stephen Tillitt, an attorney appearing for the victim’s family, said the child remains in critical condition.