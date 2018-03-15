OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A monthly survey of bankers suggests the economy is likely to continue improving slowly in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says crop prices have improved a bit, but remain relatively weak. That’s hurting business.
The overall Rural Mainstreet index slipped slightly to 54.7 in March from February’s 54.8. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy in the months ahead.
Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
