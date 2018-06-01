OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A report says a business conditions index for nine Midwest and Plains states has jumped to its highest level in 14 years.

The report released Friday says the Mid-America Business Conditions Index hit 67.3 last month, compared with 64.5 in April. The March figure was 62.1.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the economy’s strength will be tested by trade skirmishes and other factors that could slow growth.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth in that factor. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.