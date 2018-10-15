WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a decision that required paint companies to fund the removal of lead paint from California homes.
The Supreme Court on Monday said it wouldn’t take up the issue.
Courts previously ruled in favor of 10 California cities and counties that argued ConAgra, NL Industries and Sherwin-Williams knowingly endangered public health by advertising and selling lead paint.
A Santa Clara County judge found lead paint to be a public nuisance and required the companies to pay $1.15 billion for abatement. A California state court of appeal last November upheld the finding of public nuisance but said the companies only have to pay for abatement in homes built before 1951.
Most Read Business Stories
- Oil industry is booming, but nervous
- Slowing real estate might let us catch our breath — or knock the wind out of us | Jon Talton
- Hurricane damaged Seattle company's Alaska-bound factory trawler in Florida shipyard
- Management shake-up at Alaska Air will bring layoffs
- Hoping for Seattle-area rents to get cheap? Don't hold your breath | Mike Rosenberg
The companies had called the previous rulings unprecedented and noted lead paint was lawful at the time.