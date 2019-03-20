WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is telling a lower court to take another look at a class-action settlement involving Google and privacy concerns.

Google agreed to settle the class action for users of its search function between 2006 and 2014. Of the $8.5 million, $2.1 million went to lawyers, $1 million paid administrative costs and $5.3 million was set aside for six organizations that deal with internet privacy issues.

The individuals who initially sued received $5,000 each, but the millions of Google users they represented received nothing.

The high court says in an unsigned opinion that lower courts should address whether those who sued had the ability to do so. The justices say a federal trial court or the 9th U.S. Court of Appeals should resolve that issue.