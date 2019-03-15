WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will try to resolve all the legal issues about a citizenship question on the 2020 census.
The justices on Friday are expanding their April 23 arguments to include whether asking about citizenship would violate the Constitution’s call for a once-a-decade count of all people, not just citizens. The court already was considering whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ decision to add a citizenship question is arbitrary and capricious under federal law.
The court is hearing the Trump administration’s appeal of a federal judge’s ruling in New York that the decision violated federal law. Since then, a judge in California said a citizenship question also would violate the Constitution.
A final answer about a citizenship question is needed soon to allow printing of the census questionnaire.
Most Read Business Stories
- Investigators find new clues pointing to potential cause of 737 MAX crashes as FAA details Boeing's fix
- NASA weighs shelving Boeing rocket, using other option for flight to moon
- Mention of jackscrew in Boeing 737 MAX crash evokes memories of Alaska Flight 261, but key differences exist
- With King County home prices picking up, are we in for another brutal spring for buyers? Maybe not | Mike Rosenberg
- As Boeing faces crisis, filing reveals CEO got $30 million last year