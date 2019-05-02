BEIJING (AP) — Six Chinese social media accounts have been shut after advocating support for a woman who accused JD.com founder Richard Liu of rape.

Chen Chun, a writer in southern China, said WeChat informed him this week that his public account was permanently closed because a petition he shared in defense of Jingyao Liu “violated regulations.”

Another five accounts were also disabled.

University of Minnesota student Liu sued billionaire Richard Liu last month, claiming he raped her inside her Minneapolis apartment. He denies it.

The lawsuit says Jingyao Liu was 21 at the time. She has come forward publicly with her identity and accusation.

She and the 46-year-old Internet tycoon are not related.

The case has stirred intense debate, as China’s #MeToo movement grapples with the first accusation against a high-profile businessperson.